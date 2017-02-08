Demonstrations on college campuses around the country, Stony Brook included, are troubling [“College vows to fight ban,” News, Feb. 2].

The campus should be a place where all ideas and points of view should have a chance to be heard. Sadly, it seems that this is no longer the case unless the views are in agreement with the liberal left.

The demonstrators should at least understand the issues. They insist on calling the travel restrictions a Muslim ban. This is false. The restrictions are not based on religion but on vetting people from countries that harbor people who want to kill us.

Ray Dawson, Huntington

 