Much of the country is dismayed that President Donald Trump has broken his promise to release his tax returns [“Trump won’t share tax returns,” News, Jan. 23]. There is no law to compel him.
New York might lead the way in taking a stand. A bill in the State Senate — the Tax Returns Uniformly Made Public Act, or TRUMP Act — would require any candidate who wants to be on the presidential ballot in this state to release his or her five most recent tax returns to the public. This would apply to presidential and vice-presidential candidates.
Alison Pratt, Floral Park
