The writer of “Israel’s Netanyahu must choose a path” [Letters, Jan. 22] is greatly mistaken. In the past, Israel has tried exchanging land for peace, but that wasn’t good enough for the Palestinians.
Israel had even allowed open access to its land, but again, that was not enough. Palestinians will never be satisfied as long as Israel exists.
Thankfully, we have a new president who appears to want to treat Israel with the respect the nation deserves. Hopefully, with this new administration, there may be a better chance for peace.
Henry Fein Merrick
