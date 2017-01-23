Kudos to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo for protecting millions of New Yorkers by closing the Indian Point nuclear plant [“Aging New York nuclear plant to close by 2021,” News, Jan. 6].
Cuomo must exhibit equal concern for the lives of upstate residents by abandoning his plan to waste billions of dollars to keep open three aging nuclear plants there.
Cuomo should lead New York State in a transition to 100 percent renewable energy by relying on safer sources of power, like the abundant wind off Long Island that would create jobs while preventing climate change devastation like superstorm Sandy.
Eric Weltman, Brooklyn
Editor’s note: The writer is a senior organizer for Food & Water Watch, an environmental group.
