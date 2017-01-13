I agree with Republican Assembly members Nicole Malliotakis and Ron Castorina Jr., who are suing to stop New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio from deleting the records of nearly 1 million people who received municipal ID cards [“NY to retain ID card data,” News, Jan. 7].
In response to President-elect Donald Trump’s vow to crack down on illegal immigration, de Blasio has promised to keep confidential the names of the cardholders, who qualify for the ID regardless of immigration status.
The mayor should be barred from deleting these records until a state court has an opportunity to consider the Assembly members’ lawsuit.
Jack Coughlin, Deer Park
Editor’s note: The writer is a member of the executive committee of the Suffolk County Conservative Party.
