While all effort should be made to investigate election cyberhacking, let’s not lose sight of the fact that what was disclosed as a result of the hacking appears to be true [“The contents of the emails mattered,” Opinion, Dec. 21].
The Clinton camp, in not denying the content of the disclosures, lends credibility to this. Yet all we hear is that hacking may have affected the election outcome. In reality, it was the content of the disclosures, not the hacking in itself.
Michael Genzale, Shoreham
Lane Filler’s column “The contents of the emails mattered” was one of Newsday’s most balanced of the season.
Filler fairly summarized the election results, the public’s feelings and the blame game. As he noted, it wasn’t the FBI’s investigation of Hillary Clinton’s emails and unsecured server, or the hacking of the Democratic National Committee and John Podesta’s emails, allegedly by Russia, that cost Clinton.
Many American voters found out exactly what Clinton and the Democrats thought of them. Paraphrasing her husband from 1992, “It’s the content, stupid.”
Glenn Tyranski, Huntington
