I’d like to inform columnist William F. B. O’Reilly that we will never forget nor forgive Donald Trump for his disgusting display of obscenity and hatred during the campaign [“The Never Trumpers need to absorb loss,” Opinion, Dec. 18].
Our response must be to fight fire with fire. Yes, Trump won the election but lost the popular vote, so there goes any mandate out the window.
Gus Franza, Moriches
Comments
