Recently, we learned about the $42.46 million winning bid by Norwegian company Statoil Wind for the rights to build a wind farm 11 miles off Jones Beach [“$42M wind lease,” News, Dec. 17].
This should excite New Yorkers who care not only about renewable energy, but also about attracting investments and jobs. The intense bidding in this auction clearly demonstrated the enormous potential of offshore wind development.
It’s also encouraging that a fossil fuel company such as Statoil, which already invests in multiple European wind projects, is recognizing the need for clean energy, whether for the health of the planet or its own bottom line.
To maximize public support for, and public benefit from, this wind farm, Statoil should guarantee good union manufacturing, construction and operations jobs for New Yorkers, while also safeguarding marine life and providing benefits to local communities.
Rachel Boziwick, Northport
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.