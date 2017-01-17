In his Jan. 11 column, “Michelle Obama and her haters,” Lane Filler wonders why some people still do not like her. In 2008, she said that “for the first time in my adult lifetime, I am really proud of my country.” After Donald Trump was elected, she said, “We are feeling what not having hope feels like.”
Those comments give some of us an understanding of how she feels about our country. The last paragraph in Filler’s column tells us a lot about him: “The only thing she ever did ‘wrong’ as first lady is be black.” His conclusion is that if you don’t like her, you must be a racist.
Sam Richman, Melville
