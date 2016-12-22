For certain, we have become more politically correct. Is it a bad thing? I was troubled when I recently saw our president-elect with a thank-you tour sign that also said “Merry Christmas.”
Political correctness is causing a great deal of controversy and anger. Growing up in the 1950s and ’60s in a Christian family, and attending a parochial school, I never gave “Merry Christmas” much thought. Today, in the 21st century, living in such a diverse society, saying “Merry Christmas” in a public place without knowing the beliefs of everyone could be offensive.
When we talk about schools, workplaces and public assemblies, sometimes it is proper to say “Happy holidays.” As a Christian, I’ve never felt offended. I felt it was charitable that I was sharing the greatest season with people of all faiths.
Further, Christianity leads every faith in federal holidays and more special occasions than we can count: lighting the Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center, the Hollywood Christmas parade and Christmas TV specials.
Christmas was never about who could shout “Merry Christmas” the loudest or the most.
Paul Spina, Calverton
