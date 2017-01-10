I would like to comment about “ ‘Bathroom bill’ to be repealed” [News, Dec. 20].

Opponents of this bill and demonstrators did not proceed the right way.

They should have had a “walk-in.” Remember the sit-in and lie-in demonstrations? A walk-in would be women going into women’s rooms dressed as men, and men dressed as women going into men’s rooms. This would have been more effective.

This would really have demonstrated how ridiculous the position of then-North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory was.

Jerrold J. Schreibersdorf, Douglaston