“Hunting raises risk of car-deer collisions” [Letters, Dec. 15] suggests that hunters are to blame.

The letter writer cites a study from Erie Insurance that claims there are more accidents on the opening day and opening Saturday of deer hunting season.

He claims that hunters in the woods chase deer and cause them to run onto the roads.

Car-deer accidents certainly do increase during hunting season, but not because of the hunters. The increase occurs from mid-October through late November because that is breeding season, when does run wildly away from bucks. They have no concern about where they run to.

The writer also takes a shot at hunters blathering about population control. He and his groups are the same ones complaining that the habitat for deer is disappearing. As usual, these advocacy groups play both sides of the fence to suit their stance.

The hunters do more to help the species by buying licenses and permits. The fees are used for conservation. The hunter is the only natural predator controlling the deer population on Long Island.

Bruce Milau, Floral Park

Editor’s note: The writer is a former state hunter safety instructor for firearms and archery.