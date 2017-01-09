We need to face reality. According to the op-ed “Why I voted against Nassau budget” [Opinion, Dec. 19], our county budget for 2017 is expected to have a $106 million deficit. It’s expected to get much worse from 2018 through 2020, when the Nassau Interim Finance Authority calculates that the budget deficit could approach $200 million for each year.

We must take very strong measures to balance our budget by increasing taxes and cutting expenses. This must be done in a way so that everyone bears a burden proportional to his or her means.

I suggest a tax on the sale of houses. This would be fair because sellers have most likely sold their homes at a profit.

Also, we need to consider a local income tax similar to the one in New York City. This would be fair because the less you earn, the less you would pay.

On the expense side, an independent, bipartisan commission should eliminate the gap between what the county says a property is worth and what a referee says it is worth. Then there would not be any successful challenges, and the county would no longer have to borrow money to reimburse localities.

Stanley Gittleman, Baldwin