Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must be consistent about whether he wants a two-state solution to the Palestinian issue [“Hoping for a better future in Middle East,” Letters, Jan. 13].
If he wants that, then he must stop building settlements in Palestinian territory. As it is, there are more than 600,000 Israelis living in those settlements now. Continuing to grow that population only makes it more unlikely that a two-state solution will be possible.
It has been U.S. policy to oppose these settlements, although, admittedly, not through UN resolutions. Some have said that abstaining from the recent UN vote shows that President Barack Obama was not a friend of Israel. Nothing could be further from the truth. Witness the largest military funding extended to Israel.
If Netanyahu wants a single state, he must loosen the reins on the Palestinians and allow free and open access to Israeli-controlled territory and allow them to participate in general elections.
Democracy isn’t easy. Netanyahu must choose his preferred path and work to make it happen.
Carl Borruso, Valley Stream
