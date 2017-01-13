It is wrong for the Oyster Bay Town Board to appoint a replacement for John Venditto, who is resigning as supervisor [“Board again delays vote on supervisor,” News, Jan. 11].

John Mangelli, the Democrat who lost to Venditto by 99 votes in 2015, should be appointed to let a little fresh air into the town’s government.

If that isn’t feasible, then we voters should be given the chance to elect a new supervisor in a special election.

Stanford Z. Berman, Jericho

 