It is wrong for the Oyster Bay Town Board to appoint a replacement for John Venditto, who is resigning as supervisor [“Board again delays vote on supervisor,” News, Jan. 11].
John Mangelli, the Democrat who lost to Venditto by 99 votes in 2015, should be appointed to let a little fresh air into the town’s government.
If that isn’t feasible, then we voters should be given the chance to elect a new supervisor in a special election.
Stanford Z. Berman, Jericho
