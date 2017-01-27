“Misconduct at Academy” [News, Jan. 15] focused on sexual harassment and assault both at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and during the Sea Year for students. It bemoans the climate faced by students as well as the “pressure to adapt to the campus’ male-dominated culture.”
What is unsaid, however, is that this climate and culture are pervasive and condoned throughout our society. Lewd and degrading comments are passed off as locker room talk or boys being boys. Unwanted touching is laughed off, and the victim belittled for making it a big deal.
Publicly we may decry sexism, but privately and, it would seem, in the election booth, we give it a pass. Articles such as these will continue to be written and read. But will it ever matter?
Eileen Toomey, Huntington Station
