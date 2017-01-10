A recent letter writer lamented that in Malverne, a $425,000 home had property taxes of $17,787, and a $984,000 home in Sea Cliff had property taxes of $15,906 [“Property tax is unfair way to fund education,” Just Sayin’, Dec. 3].
The writer deemed this as being unfair, but it is perfectly fair.
All you must do is compare the two villages and go beyond the cited statistics. Malverne has four schools to Sea Cliff’s one. Malverne has its own police department; Sea Cliff does not. Malverne’s expenses are about three times that of Sea Cliff’s.
Thus, Sea Cliff can tax its homeowners at a much lower rate than Malverne. So the dollar amounts cited in the letter are perfectly fair.
John Gimberlein, West Babylon
