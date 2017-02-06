The writer’s optimism regarding health care and the environment, as expressed in the Jan. 22 letter “Healing means considering all sides,” is misguided.

Look to the actions taken by conservatives in Republican states. In Indiana, with Mike Pence as governor, the only HIV testing site in Scott County was closed by funding cuts in 2013. Subsequently, there has been an HIV outbreak in that county, with 190 new cases through 2016.

In Texas, where multiple women’s clinics have closed, the maternal mortality rate has skyrocketed to be the highest in the nation — higher than in most developed countries. In 2010, it was 18.6 deaths per 100,000 live births. In 2013, the rate of mostly preventable deaths had increased to 36.1 per 100,000.

Earthquakes in Oklahoma with a magnitude of more than 3.1 have increased to more than 1,000 in 2015, from as few as two in 2008, since the introduction of fracking.

These are just a few brief examples of serious problems on the state level, but they portend a calamity on the national level. People are dying and will continue to die, and 50 years of progress will be reversed.

Debra Wynne, Baldwin