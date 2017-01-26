In “NY may ease teacher exam,” state education officials are said to be considering plans to “recalibrate” (lower) passing scores on tests to certify new teachers [News, Jan. 9].
The failure rate on this new teacher certification test is 20 percent. The exam has been in the works since 2009. Originally, all candidates for teaching jobs were supposed to pass the new exam starting in May 2014. Now, because of the high failure rate, the passing deadline has been put off until this June.
So, as I understand it, the New York State Education Department wants to lower the requirements for teachers rather than improve the standards.EditorialEditorial: Don’t make teacher certification easier
Are we planning for subpar teachers to further erode the education of our young people?
Lionel T. Bauman, Baldwin
