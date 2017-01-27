A reader stated that there were 540 billionaires in the United States in 2016, and he wonders why charities have to “beg” for funds from the overtaxed populace [“Billionaires should be more philanthropic,” Just Sayin’, Jan. 14].
Ten top billionaires have signed a giving pledge to donate the bulk of their fortunes, including Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg. Bernie Marcus, a co-founder of Home Depot, donated $250 million to build the Georgia Aquarium, and the Marcus Foundation spends millions on children, medical research and military veterans.
When you make your own money you can do with it what you want. It’s misguided to tell others what they should do with their money.
George A. Szarmach, Dix Hills
