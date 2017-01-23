In your section on 2016 celebrity passings, you neglected to mention Stanley Dural, also known as Buckwheat Zydeco [Dec. 30].
Zydeco appeared on Long Island many times — at the Inter-Media Arts Center in Huntington, Theatre Three in Port Jefferson and the Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett. He always put on a good show for Long Islanders, and he deserved a mention in your paper.
Michael Doakotz, South Setauket
Comments
