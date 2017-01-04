I enjoyed “Questioning Donald Trump” [Opinion, Dec. 18], but I found it fascinating that on the next page was “The Never Trumpers need to absorb loss” [Opinion, Dec. 18] by columnist William F.B. O’Reilly.
In simple terms, O’Reilly is a little late in writing, “Defeat demands a demonstration of dignity, and some measure of humility” in speaking about those who oppose Trump.
Trump showed none of those attributes whenever he was not doing well in the primaries, and he continues to show an incredibly thin skin in his tweets when someone has the temerity to disagree with him. Further, the entire Republican congressional bloc showed none of it for eight years while Barack Obama was president!
James E. Meyer, Westbury
