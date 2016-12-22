I’m writing in response to “Blue Point intersection is very dangerous” [Just Sayin’, Dec. 17].
This intersection already has a traffic control device. It’s a stop sign. Drivers need to obey the rules of the road.
Operators driving straight have the right of way. Operators attempting a turn need to yield the right of way. I would venture a guess that the majority of those accidents referred to by the letter writer involved a driver making a left turn.
Please don’t add another traffic light on Montauk Highway. All this will do is cause more people to avoid the area and not patronize local businesses, mine included.
Victoria Cautela, Oakdale
