Sen. Chuck Schumer appears to relish the role of the official obstructor of anything Republican [“Schumer’s new role as Trump foil,” News column, Jan. 9]. Schumer’s allegiance appears to be to the Democratic Party. But we are all Americans first.
Schumer seems to ignore that the Democrats lost the election and Donald Trump won, whether we like it or not. If Schumer cannot bring himself to put the wishes of the country ahead of his own party, then I suggest he resign and take a job with the Democratic National Committee.
We’ve had enough of partisan obstruction; it’s time to move on.
David Sellar, Northport
