For years, the Cuomo administration, state Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman and their hysterical and retrograde antinuclear allies, including Riverkeeper, have waged a shameless campaign of fear, loathing and fake news against the Indian Point nuclear power station [“Set for shutdown,” News, Jan. 10].

Not safe, they cried, in determined contradiction of the repeatedly rendered expert opinion of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Not needed, they insisted, willfully denying the plant’s reliable production of 2,000 megawatts for the metropolitan area and the lower Hudson Valley, with zero emissions.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

And don’t blame Entergy, the plant’s operator: The company persevered for 10 years and spent $200 million to keep the plant open, to no avail. It has, finally, yielded to the state’s implacable will.

When Indian Point closes in 2021, we can imagine the consequences already: 1,000 high-skilled, good-paying jobs and more than $1.5 billion in economic activity they provide will be gone, together with 25 percent of our baseload power.

We will gain tons of carbon pollution pumped into our air by the likeliest alternative: fossil fuels. That’s because the other fantasy vividly entertained by Indian Point’s opponents is that New York will become the home of enormous wind and solar projects — in the same not-in-my-backyard New York that fights against any major energy project.

Nan Hayworth, Bedford

Editor’s note: The writer is a former member of Congress from New York’s 19th District in the Hudson Valley and Catskills.