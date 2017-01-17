This is such a critical time in the Town of Oyster Bay, I hope that thoughtful and deliberate discussions will take place before a new supervisor is chosen [“Board again delays vote on supervisor,” News, Jan. 11].
The town’s credit is at junk-bond status. The person selected should have knowledge of municipal financing. There are big projects planned or underway, such as reconstruction on Old Country Road, review of a mixed-use development at the Cerro Wire site, and preparation for the expiration of the lease with Simon Property for Robbins Lane.
The town cannot afford to appoint someone who is not familiar with these aspects of town government.
Mary A. McCaffery, Farmingdale
Editor’s note: The writer is a former Oyster Bay councilwoman.
