This is such a critical time in the Town of Oyster Bay, I hope that thoughtful and deliberate discussions will take place before a new supervisor is chosen [“Board again delays vote on supervisor,” News, Jan. 11].

The town’s credit is at junk-bond status. The person selected should have knowledge of municipal financing. There are big projects planned or underway, such as reconstruction on Old Country Road, review of a mixed-use development at the Cerro Wire site, and preparation for the expiration of the lease with Simon Property for Robbins Lane.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The town cannot afford to appoint someone who is not familiar with these aspects of town government.

Mary A. McCaffery, Farmingdale

Editor’s note: The writer is a former Oyster Bay councilwoman.

 