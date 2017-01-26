The article “Pols asked for resumes” brings to light another example of political patronage [News, Jan. 9].
It appears that both our elected and nonelected politicians just can’t help trying to parcel out jobs at Suffolk County’s new video-lottery-terminal casino in Islandia in the hope of political payback.
Richard Schaffer, the Suffolk County Democratic Party chairman, should keep his hands off the hiring practices of private company Delaware North. If we believed that Delaware North was the best company to bring gambling to Long Island, then we should have confidence that its managers will hire the best people for the jobs.
Stewart McMullan, Wading River
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.