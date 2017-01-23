Esteban Santiago walked into an FBI office in November confessing he thought his mind was being controlled, and he was sent for mental evaluation [“Gunman’s erratic behavior,” News, Jan. 13].
He was demoted by the National Guard for unsatisfactory performance, said he heard voices, and obviously received little assistance for what may have been undiagnosed post-traumatic stress disorder.
How tragic that the lack of intervention left an opportunity for a mass shooting that left five people dead at Fort Lauder dale’s airport.
His gun was returned to him by police? He was not added to a no-fly list? He could have been helped more after the many obvious red flags and avoided becoming a crime statistic.
Marian Senatore, Lindenhurst
