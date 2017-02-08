The ultimate result of this Suffolk County bill to individually price items on shelves will be higher prices to consumers [“Pricing bill advances,” Business, Feb. 1].
When companies’ costs go up, they compensate by raising prices to protect their profit margins, thus passing the costs to their customers.
Instead, have price-check scanners so shoppers can verify prices.
Consumers also should be able to verify the accuracy of the cashier processing the order. Even with individual pricing, cashier errors are possible. I’ve found cashier errors on my receipts after arriving home, usually in quantity rather than price, and not always in the store’s favor.
Edward Mutchnick, Lindenhurst
