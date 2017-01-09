The Dec. 27 op-ed, “Obama’s many missed opportunities,” by The Heritage Foundation’s Ted R. Bromund, was a textbook example of right-wing hypocrisy and falsehood.
Blaming President Barack Obama for not governing “from the center,” and being unable to gain Republican support in Congress, turns history upside-down. Sure, Obama won in 2008 because he promised to govern not just for blue states or red states but for all states. However, he didn’t know that behind the scenes the Koch brothers and their right-wing billionaire buddies were dead set to sabotage him at every step.
I guess Bromund, whose Thatcher Center for Freedom is a major recipient of right-wing money, wasn’t present when Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell, then the minority leader, said, “The single most important thing we want to achieve is for President Obama to be a one-term president.”
But Obama did persist. He even put Social Security on the table for discussion. His Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, is as centrist as they come. Republicans in Congress have treated the Constitution like a dishrag if it gets in the way of petrodollar profits.
Spencer Rumsey, Northport
