Anytime parents have to endure the loss of a child the burden must be enormous. It broke my heart to read about the plight of cancer patient Zoey Kohler [“Fulfilling her wish list,” News, Dec. 19].
We sometimes have to wonder why some innocent child is afflicted with such a terrible disease. The generosity of Talon Air, with Patient Airlift Services, to fulfill her “bucket list” dream of a trip to New York City is an example of true compassion.
If I were working on a bucket list, at the top would be to give this young lady the biggest comforting hug I could muster up.
Michael Izzi, Hauppauge
