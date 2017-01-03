Seaford Rep. Peter King spoke favorably to President-elect Donald Trump about deploying “informers and sources on the ground” to surveil Muslims [“King: Track Muslims,” News, Dec. 16]. He doesn’t want to “worry about political correctness.” He says Trump agreed with his views that the country should be more aggressive on terrorism.
Apparently, in the minds of King and Trump, terrorist equals Muslim and political correctness is a code word for civil rights we don’t want to bother protecting if we can find a group to blame for our problems.
King was elected by a democratic process, but he supports anti-democratic activity. It’s bad enough that Trump, a businessman by profession, has revealed appalling ignorance of the Constitution, but King, a longtime political servant, is without excuse.
Reine Bethany, Hempstead
