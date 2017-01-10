Donald Trump is being excoriated over his statement that we need to “greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes” [“Trump’s tweets for better or worse,” News column, Jan. 2].
It’s ignorant and stupid for anyone to criticize his statement. Trump has long criticized U.S. military policy as telegraphing our next move to the enemy.
Simply by proclaiming that we might build up our nuclear arsenal, whether or not he actually funds it, Trump sends a message that we will become infinitely stronger, and it would be a grave mistake for anyone in the world to step out of line.
Is there a possible better example of employing peace through strength than this?
Eugene R. Dunn, Medford
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.