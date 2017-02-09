It really doesn’t matter whether columnist Ted R. Bromund of The Heritage Foundation thinks the Obama administration was soft on Russia [“So, you worry about Putin,” Opinion, Jan. 30].
At least no one thought that President Barack Obama might be personally financially beholden to the Russian government, or even possibly being blackmailed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
When it comes to Russian influence, this attempt at deflection is pathetic.
Ann Kemler, Long Beach
