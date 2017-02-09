It really doesn’t matter whether columnist Ted R. Bromund of The Heritage Foundation thinks the Obama administration was soft on Russia [“So, you worry about Putin,” Opinion, Jan. 30].

At least no one thought that President Barack Obama might be personally financially beholden to the Russian government, or even possibly being blackmailed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

When it comes to Russian influence, this attempt at deflection is pathetic.

Ann Kemler, Long Beach

 