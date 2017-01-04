Kudos to columnist Michael Dobie for highlighting the indispensable impact of music on our culture and the loss of several pop music icons in 2016 [“Three maestros of music spoke to my soul,” Opinion, Dec. 26.]
Terms such as maestro and virtuoso, however, should be reserved for the likes of Arturo Toscanini, Jascha Heifitz, Vladimir Horowitz and other immortals of classical music.
Fred Barnett, Lake Grove
