Finally some good news.
The Jan. 30 news story “Animal shelter contracts approved” says that Hempstead will hire animal behaviorists to help “transition animals out” of the town shelter and to send aggressive dogs upstate for rehabilitation.
Hopefully, this will pave the way to more adoptions with families and people who are suited for each dog.
Julie L. Newman, West Babylon
