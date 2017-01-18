There’s nothing like watching the news on the lunch line in the deli and seeing Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo proposing free college tuition to the middle class [“A tuition-free plan,” News, Jan. 4].

I could swear I felt a hand in my pocket when he said that. While I’m working my butt off to save my house, he’s proposing free college right under my nose. Maybe Cuomo went a little heavy on the eggnog during Christmas and is still in the gift-giving mood.

It appears he has his priorities all wrong. To think with all the problems New York has financially, this is his top priority. Does the governor even know what’s going on? Maybe he should drive through middle-class neighborhoods and see the real estate signs on front lawns of every other home. Do you think those people are saying, “Wow, I wish we could get free college for our kids”? Maybe he should drive down to North Carolina and visit all the New Yorkers who were forced to leave their families because they couldn’t make it here anymore. Free college was not the topic of conversation on Interstate 95.

Maybe he hasn’t noticed businesses being forced to leave New York just to reopen in New Jersey or Pennsylvania, where it’s more affordable. Affordable living comes before free college. Get your hands out of our pockets. It’s easy being a big spender with other people’s money. Maybe he learned that in college.

Teresa Mantione, Port Jefferson Station

While reading William F. B. O’Reilly’s Jan. 7 column, “What next from Andrew the Munificent?,” I had to look back at the front page; yes, Newsday actually published a logical column about liberals buying votes. In this case, it’s for Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo! Keep him in office and he’ll give you everything, things you haven’t even thought of asking about.

He learned to deliver his messages in a dull, hesitating cadence meant to make him sound smarter than his father, Mario Cuomo.

Ray Nella, Massapequa

William F. B. O’Reilly’s column on the governor gave me both a pause and a chuckle. Clearly, his intent was to characterize the politics of Andrew M. Cuomo with tongue in cheek. However, O’Reilly also made a broader statement reminding me of our president-elect: “This politics thing isn’t so complicated, it turns out. Promise enough people whatever they want — no matter the consequences; no matter how pie-in-the-sky . . .”

John P. Schmidt, Ridge