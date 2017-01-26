I wonder whether people understand the long-range consequence of repealing the Affordable Care Act [“Trump’s first days,” News, Jan. 23]. All Americans need health insurance, if not today, then in the future. In this country, this protection is a three-legged stool: ACA for the many, Medicaid for the poor, and Medicare for the elderly.

I believe that Republicans will destroy ACA first, then go after Medicaid, and finally gut Medicare.

Do not be misled by the Republicans’ cries of reform. Their reform will mean an early death for many.

Joseph J. Malone, Syosset

For a person who came into the presidency with strikes against him, as the first African-American man to hold the post, President Barack Obama has left us with a batting average of better than .400 [“Obama’s farewell,” News, Jan. 20].

He saved the economy in 2008, rescued the automobile industry and got the Affordable Care Act passed. This made it possible for our youth to remain covered on their parents’ medical insurance until age 26.

His shoes will be tough to fill.

Mary Ann Coyne, Farmingdale