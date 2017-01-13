Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu needs help from the American Jewish business community to negotiate the purchase of land from the impoverished Palestinian people [“The U.S.-Israel divide,” News, Dec. 29]. I’m confident that our business community can do this for Israel.
William Adams LittellMoriches
We have a feckless foreign policy, a Middle East mess, and severe domestic problems.
I hope that Donald Trump will lose his dark side and allow creativity and business acumen to cut through the corruption and ineptness in Washington and put us again on the right track.
Walter McCarthy, Massapequa
