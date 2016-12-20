I don’t understand the outrage over President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet and advisory picks [“Battle on for state nominee,” News, Dec. 14].

Trump made it perfectly clear during the campaign that he considers Russian President Vladimir Putin a strong leader he can deal with. Also, Trump said he believed climate change was a hoax, espoused school vouchers, vowed to undo environmental regulations on businesses, doesn’t trust the information from the intelligence community, will crack down on illegal immigration and will appoint Supreme Court justices willing to overturn Roe v. Wade.

He also stated many times that he is a great and smart businessman and has a legal right to hold on to his businesses as president. He won the election.

And now he’s appointing people to posts that match his positions. It’s a little late for people to scratch their heads and ask how this happened. I’ll tell you how. Trump made a mockery of the media and used them for campaign fodder. And many, many people who considered Hillary Clinton a poor choice stayed home.

Jim Kiernan, Holbrook

I agree with Newsday’s editorial “Don’t dismiss Kremlin hacking” [Dec. 13], about investigating Russia’s role in our presidential election.

As the editorial points out, ensuring that the integrity of our elections is not compromised by foreign countries is of paramount importance. What is equally important is investigating the role of the FBI, which is not supposed to take sides in elections.

After the third debate, polls indicated that Hillary Clinton was 6 or 7 percentage points ahead of Donald Trump.

Suddenly, 11 days before the election, FBI Director James Comey reopened the Clinton email investigation because some of her email was found on Anthony Weiner’s computer. There was no evidence of wrongdoing or that the emails had anything to do with the election, and this was confirmed two days before the election. But the damage was done.

Comey was advised by the Justice Department not to interfere, because it would be a violation of the Hatch Act, but he did so anyway. Was he pressured by fellow Republicans who were furious that he did not indict her after the first investigation? Have there been any consequences for his apparent violation of the Hatch Act?

Luciano Sabatini, Massapequa

The presidential election is over. I want change as much as the next guy. I’m also aware that a person with a great deal of political experience knows how to speak to the public, in comparison with someone who has zero experience in the political arena. Of course, that does not mean Donald Trump is not knowledgeable; I think he is. For the record, I want to see him succeed as our president.

As I see it, Hillary Clinton had the right answers and almost always spoke respectfully. She supports all the fundamental important issues and would have led us in the right direction. With all her years in politics, she lost the election. I try to put this in perspective.

I desperately want Trump to back up how he would make America great again. I’ve listened and waited for a cohesive plan for the future of our country. I’ve listened to Trump retract some of the things he said.

Wanting change so bad should not mean we put on blinders. I am patient and hope for the best.

Julie L. Newman, West Babylon

As in “The Art of the Deal,” by Donald J. Trump, I believe this was the deal [“Don’t dismiss Kremlin hacking,” Editorial, Dec. 13]:

Hey, Vladimir, you help me get elected, and I’ll help get the sanctions against Russia lifted. Do we have a deal?

It appears that we have a deal, at least the beginnings of one.

Ernst P.A. Vanamson, Sayville