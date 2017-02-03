President Donald Trump’s claim of widespread voter fraud is a bright red herring to divert the public from real, serious issues [“Trump to order voter fraud investigation,” News, Jan. 27].

However, in a way, he is on target.

The voter rolls in Nassau County and throughout New York State are woefully outdated. They contain names of residents who have died or moved.

This benefits the party in power, as the number of registered voters often dictates the number of signatures needed to run for office or to petition on issues.

The elected official who generates a death certificate, typically a town clerk, is not allowed by law to communicate that death to a board of elections. Likewise, when a Nassau resident moves and re-registers in Suffolk or Spokane, his or her new elections board doesn’t let the old one in on the secret.

The laws must change. Perhaps the Department of Justice should look at the antiquated laws that allow this dysfunctional system.

Jeff Toback, Long Beach

Editor’s note: The writer is a Democrat and former member of the Nassau County Legislature.

I didn’t vote for Donald Trump, and I was disappointed when he won. Nevertheless, I hoped that Trump might rise to the occasion and be a good president. However, his nominations for his Cabinet and other top posts have dashed my hopes [“Trump’s Cabinet nominees,” News, Jan. 20].

Consider Betsy DeVos, Trump’s nominee for head of the Department of Education. She is dismissive of public education.

Virtually everyone I’ve ever known is a product of our public schools, and they have all gone on to successful lives and careers. Likewise, my brother and I both graduated from public school. Since graduating from high school, he has earned degrees from Harvard University and Harvard Law School. I graduated with highest honors from Barnard College and have a PhD from Columbia University.

We need someone to head the Department of Education who understands the importance of public education and is committed to the educational success of all students. In my opinion, DeVos does not qualify.

Elizabeth Weinrich, Syosset

It’s early in the new administration, but it already looks like we’re headed for a secret presidency. As your Jan. 23 news headline said, “Trump won’t share tax returns.”

Congress doesn’t care what his income is; it just wants to be certain that his decisions are in the interests of the country, not his companies’ bottom lines.

And the White House press secretary petulantly walked away from the podium recently as reporters asked questions. Since when are the news media not entitled to question the president and the people who work for him?

This doesn’t sound like a presidency for the people.

Paul M. Eckstein, Bayside

First, an “audit” prevented the release of Donald Trump’s tax returns. And now, there is the false statement that Americans don’t care about Trump’s taxes. The country deserves better. Trump said, “You will never be ignored again.” Well, now prove it!

Pete Wolynec, New Hyde Park

Judging by his appointments, President Donald Trump will certainly accomplish at least one thing: teaching Americans the meaning of the word plutocracy [“Trump’s Cabinet nominees,” News, Jan. 20].

Richard G. Shelp Jr., Bridgehampton

President Donald Trump is not yet aware that he has set in motion a revolution different from the one he thinks he’s beginning. He thinks he’s begun a revolution to bring back the past, but his words and actions are inspiring a movement to higher consciousness — to seek the better angels within us.

The power of this story is not that it moves us to berate Trump, but that it presents us with an opportunity to use the energy he’s creating to make something new and beautiful. The women’s marches took the first step toward creating a more loving America [“Making their march,” News, Jan. 22].

Will Trump’s dark side continue to inspire us to create a more loving, compassionate, tolerant and joyous society, with a light so bright that it will guide our nation forward in a heart-centered direction?

Peter Maniscalco, Manorville