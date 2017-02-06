Democratic Govs. Gina Raimondo in Rhode Island and Andrew M. Cuomo in New York are proposing free tuition at public colleges for many students [“Skepticism over ‘free tuition’ plan,” News, Jan. 25].

I find this Democratic endeavor to be very interesting, as I believe that most college professors are liberal-minded and will indoctrinate students into a certain mindset. Young minds are fertile and malleable territory for new thinking.

Worst of all, we have no clear explanations as to how these proposals will be funded. So it’s a two-pronged result: Democrats gain like-minded voters, and everyone else pays for it.

James Harris, Massapequa Park

I support Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s proposal for free tuition for some students at state universities. It’s good business and will help our state’s future.

As a kid growing up on Long Island, I had visions of leaving our state and never returning. I took the Regents Scholarship test and was fortunate to receive a state tuition scholarship. It changed my life.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

I went to school in Buffalo — a great city with wonderful people. While working part time, I was able to support myself and earn a degree. I met many fellow New Yorkers and made lifelong friends. I received a job offer and returned to Long Island. I married and raised a family here. It wasn’t easy, but it was worth it.

Many students today are deciding where to go to school. Some may go out of state, and many will not return.

It’s good business to keep the talent developed in our schools in New York. Tuition assistance shouldn’t be looked at as an expense, but as an investment.

Ken Archer, Shoreham