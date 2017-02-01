Please, enough of the caustic, fatalistic editorials criticizing an administration that has barely begun to govern [“Trump weakening reliable standards,” Jan. 25].

People see these as paranoid editorials that do not address the reality of the issues facing America. The editorial board should know this, as evidenced by American trust in the news media now polling very low.

You can only make this administration accountable when you the media are accountable.

Rich Kern, East Northport

In response to your editorial “Trump weakening reliable standards,” I think he has darkened the doors of truth and fairness for several months. He is following in the footsteps of other totalitarian states like Russia, China, North Korea and Iran.

Using his executive power, he has ordered the shutdown of the White House comments line, stopped the Environmental Protection Agency from showing what it is engaged in and made certain that “alternative facts” become standard among his supporters. This will certainly obscure the truth.

It is up to reporters in all of the media to stand fast for transparency and protect us from the disappearance of justice, equality and the protective laws of the land.

Elaine Peters, Hicksville

The basic freedoms of our democracy are being threatened. Our principles are violated when the dissemination of information is shut down and when we discriminate against people because of their origin. We see this in the executive orders to build a wall on our border and ban refugees from predominantly Muslim countries.

Our principles are violated when the means for citizens to speak out are cut off.

These principles transcend political party; they define the legal and moral bedrock of our democracy. I am alarmed and disheartened to see legislators of both parties acquiescing and appeasing.

Shoshana Hershkowitz, South Setauket

“Get your facts first, and then you can distort them as you please.” This is an amazing statement that is so true today! Just check the recent comments about “alternative facts” from the White House.

Oh, and yes, the statement was made more than 100 years ago by Mark Twain.

Bruce L. Hecht, New Hyde Park