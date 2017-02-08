The public should have answers concerning President Donald Trump’s so-called remedy to his many conflicts of interest [“Trump to shift control of business to 2 sons,” News, Jan. 12].

Will there be hearings so that Congress and the public can receive a full explanation of the trust deed and ancillary arrangements and undertakings? Will the Office of Government Ethics be asked to report on the adequacy of the arrangements?

How can we prevent profits that would ordinarily be allocated to Donald Trump (the beneficiary of the trust) from being transferred to other entities? Trump, the trustee or his sons could game the arrangement through the stacking or intermediation of entities, or through new contractual arrangements.

What mechanisms will there be to assure compliance, or will we just have to take Trump’s word? Why is any president exempt from conflicts of interest laws, and will Congress fix this?

What happens if constitutional scholars conclude that the trust arrangement solves nothing — my position currently — and that Trump has been in violation of the Emoluments Clause?

How can anyone be sure that Trump won’t direct Trump Organization business through his sons? Would the trust arrangement pass muster if it were a solution for anyone else in government? Or are we being told we simply have to look the other way because doing otherwise would lead to a Constitutional crisis?

David E. McClean, Dix Hills

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Editor’s note: The writer is a business consultant to Wall Street firms.