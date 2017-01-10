As the son of parents who fled on Kindertransports and the grandson of grandparents killed in concentration camps, I am pained by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hypocrisy in his condemnation of President Barack Obama’s decision to abstain from the UN Security Council vote criticizing Israeli settlements in the West Bank [“The U.S.-Israel divide,” News, Dec. 29].

While conveniently ignoring that the resolution also criticized Palestinian-sanctioned violence against Israel, Netanyahu proved himself to be unctuous, condescending, self-righteous and ignorant of fact.

Friends don’t accept invitations from Republicans to excoriate a sitting president in front of Congress, as Netanyahu did when criticizing the Iran nuclear deal.

As Israel’s primary benefactor and the world’s leading democracy, we have every right to express our opinion.

Clifford D. Glass, East Rockaway

I was disgusted by your cartoon showing two ostriches labeled “Trump” and “Netanyahu” with their heads stuck in the sand [Opinion, Jan. 3].

It smacks of the prevailing political correctness that tries to equate vile Arab terrorism against innocent civilians with justified defensive actions taken by Israel.

Cartoonist Jimmy Margulies would have been more accurate if he had drawn the same cartoon but instead labeled the ostriches “Obama” and “Kerry,” since those two have shown themselves to be naive regarding the Middle East conflict. They have a bewildering inability to distinguish between terrorists backed by lies and propaganda and a civilized people seeking nothing more than to live with their neighbors in peace.

Corey Multer, Merrick