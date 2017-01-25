I am writing to condemn Rep. Peter King’s deletion of comments from his campaign Facebook page [“King’s Facebook cleanup,” News, Dec. 26]. People posted comments, some of them vulgar, to King’s post that Americans should cease opposition to Donald J. Trump’s election.

King is free to manage his Facebook page as he sees fit. However, he used it to discourage Americans from protesting, and then silenced many who spoke up. This is a First Amendment issue.

I posted on King’s page that this not a call to patriotism, it is a call to submit to tyranny. That message was apparently so disturbing that it was stricken from King’s page, and I was blocked from reposting it.

Monique Anne Gaylor, Huntington

Rep. Peter King is an elected official whose social media sites should be free and open for voicing criticism of his actions, not just public relations platforms for his views.

Is Newsday not alarmed by how our new president demonizes the press and undermines the veracity of media reports he dislikes? Why further embolden those in office to silence opposition?

To whom are we supposed to turn if that wall Donald Trump talked about is really one within which a strongman government will be able to wield power without accountability and without worrying about a disabled opposition?

Abby G. Burton, Plainview