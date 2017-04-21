LIRR needs better communication
Regarding “Taking commuters for a ride” [News, April 12], has it ever occurred to the Long Island Rail Road that providing accurate and timely information to customers boarding and exiting trains would reduce delays?
Why not make announcements on the platforms, before trains pull into the station, about which cars are less crowded? Many announcements on the trains cannot be heard because the public address systems are poor.
Jerry Romano, Sea Cliff
After riding the Long Island Rail Road daily for more than 16 years, I’m still surprised by the ineptitude and laissez-faire attitude. During a recent week, there were rush-hour delays three days out of five.
You can try blaming Amtrak, but the reality is the entire LIRR system is poorly managed.
Sandra Weiss,Oceanside
