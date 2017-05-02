Beware of dangers of cold water

The drowning of an experienced Mount Sinai boater was a tragedy [“Man in LI Sound fall was avid boater,” News, April 17].

It should be a warning to all boaters that although air temperatures at this time of year may reach 75 degrees, the water temperature will often be 25 degrees cooler. It can quickly cool the body and lead to exhaustion and drowning. Even a person in good physical condition would have trouble surviving more than 30 minutes in 50-degree water.

Life preservers are a necessity, but they are not effective in preventing hypothermia.

The proliferation of low-cost kayaks, rafts, paddle boards and more has resulted in more people launching boats early in the season when cold water can cause hypothermia and death. Boating can be a fun experience, but boaters must be aware of the risks and minimize them.

Robert Caskey, Miller Place

Disney trip was irresponsible

It’s appalling that a school board authorized spending an exorbitant amount to pay for most of a senior-class trip to Disney World [“A school trip that went too far,” Editorial, April 20].

In this economic environment, a trip to Yankee Stadium might have sufficed. It’s not as if the Shoreham-Wading River district is flush and could well afford it, when tax increases are proposed for the near future.

The district’s description of the trip as an educational opportunity was ludicrous. But it did teach the children something: complete disregard for fiscal responsibility in favor of mindless and irresponsible self-gratification.

In a real-world business environment, a comparable act by an executive could warrant dismissal, not just admission of error and a slap on the wrist.

Joseph A. Porretta, Ridge

Idea of new terminal at MacArthur is silly

Newsday’s recent editorial in support of spending roughly $100 million on a new terminal on the north side of Long Island MacArthur Airport was way off base [“Use millions to redo MacArthur,” April 24].

The idea that more people would use the airport because the terminal would be adjacent to the Ronkonkoma train station is silly. The airport could run a bus to the train station, and a simple, three-minute ride would have customers at the existing terminal. A tram, which exists at many airports, could also be considered.

The airport is primarily used by Long Islanders who are dropped off or drive and use the ample existing parking. How would all of these customers get to the new terminal, maybe by bus from the existing parking lots?

Building a new terminal would be a tremendous waste.

Mark Galligan,Ronkonkoma

I found it amusing that Newsday carried an editorial on April 24 about spending money on MacArthur Airport one day after giving subscribers an archival edition of Newsday from April 22, 1964, with an article about spending money on MacArthur Airport, when the airport was the second busiest in the state.

I am all for bringing MacArthur to its full potential, especially with the current project at LaGuardia and congestion at Kennedy. But 53 years later, we face similar issues because of shortsightedness and lack of progress. Come on, Long Islanders, let’s make some progress.

James T. Rooney,Centerport

Windmills: feel-good source of electricity

I realize the windmills that are planned off the coast of Long Island are a feel-good solution and make people feel they are doing right by the planet [“Wind-power plan is very promising,” Letters, May 1]. I think this is debatable.

These windmills come at an astronomical price. They put out less power than a regular power plant. When it is needed most in the peak summer season, the power is not there, as the wind blows less in the summer.

The 20-year contract to produce this energy will, I believe, make our electric bills even higher. We are already burdened with the leftover debt from the Shoreham nuclear plant, making our bills among the highest in the country.

Retrofitting our existing plants, while not as sexy for some as windmills, would be more feasible.

Chris Connors, Amityville