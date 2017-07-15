I would like to remind Hempstead Town Councilman Bruce Blakeman and the rest that they were sworn to uphold the Constitution, not the political prejudices of some of their constituents [“Officials want activist Waters’ concert axed,” News, July 12].
Rock musician Roger Waters is a passionate voice for peace, justice and the environment. His protest against Israeli policies in the West Bank and Gaza is an example of nonviolent democratic action. It is not anti-Semitism.
Many Israelis and Americans oppose the occupation and settlements. Waters’ art speaks for itself. It’s protected by the First Amendment.
Individuals can discriminate against others based on their political views, but governments cannot. The fact that Waters once canceled a show in Tel Aviv, in protest, and moved it to Neve Shalom, a village founded by cooperative Jews and Arabs, tells you all you need to know about his commitment to a just peace.
Mike Buckland, East Northport
