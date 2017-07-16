When will Nassau County be great again? Why do County Executive Edward Mangano and the rest of the county government seem to care so little for what’s good for Nassau?
I don’t understand how county officials think that hiding their friends in union jobs is OK [“Union jobs for political hires,” News, July 11]. It appears to me that those in office have forgotten why they are there.
Since when has it become OK to put the good of the county behind the good of your friends?
Gerard Boettcher, West Hempstead
